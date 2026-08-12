Ten thousand London and Essex homes left without water after multiple pipe bursts

CALGARY — About 10,000 homes and businesses in parts of east London and Essex have been left without water or facing low pressure after multiple water mains burst.Thames Water told Sky News that two separate bursts have contributed to the ongoing disruption. One occurred Saturday evening, followed by another on Chigwell Road in South Woodford on Sunday morning. The company has been working to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore supplies.The company added that engineers had repaired one of the affected pipes, but the wider supply problem remained. The company said repair work had taken longer than initially expected.Thames Water is one of the United Kingdom’s largest water and wastewater companies, providing services to millions of customers across London and parts of southern England. The company is responsible for maintaining the region’s water supply infrastructure, including the network of underground pipes that deliver drinking water to homes and businesses.Residents interviewed by Sky News said they were frustrated after going several days without running water, with the outage affecting basic activities such as showering and using toilets..The water company has been distributing bottled water to affected residents, including at Roding Sports Centre in Chigwell, as crews continue working on the network. Fourteen postcode areas have reportedly been affected.The disruption comes as parts of England face another period of hot weather. Forecasts have called for temperatures approaching 38 C in some areas, increasing the importance of reliable access to water for residents.Thames Water has apologized to customers affected by the outages and said engineers are continuing to work to restore normal supplies.The company has not indicated that the disruption is the result of an overall shortage of water. The immediate cause reported by Thames Water is damage to water mains supplying the affected areas.Engineers are continuing repair work, with Thames Water working to restore supplies to the remaining affected properties.