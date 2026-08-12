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Ten thousand London and Essex homes left without water after multiple pipe bursts

About 10,000 homes and businesses in parts of east London and Essex have been left without water or facing low pressure after multiple water mains burst.
About 10,000 homes and businesses in parts of east London and Essex have been left without water or facing low pressure after multiple water mains burst.X
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