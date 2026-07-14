The BBC warns its funding model is no longer sustainable

CALGARY — The BBC has acknowledged that its decades-old licence fee funding model is no longer sustainable, as fewer British households pay the mandatory television levy despite the broadcaster continuing to reach most of the country.The warning came in the BBC's 2025–26 annual report released Tuesday, as they prepare for negotiations with the UK government over a new funding settlement before its current Royal Charter expires in 2027.BBC Chairman Samir Shah described the negotiations as a "defining moment" for the corporation, arguing it needs "a funding model fit for the future" to continue operating as Britain's national public broadcaster."The current funding model is not sustainable to fund our public service mission," the report states.According to the report, approximately 94% of UK adults use BBC services each month, but fewer than 80% of households now pay the television licence fee, creating what the broadcaster says is a widening gap between those consuming its content and those funding it..The BBC said roughly 539,000 fewer households paid the licence fee over the past year as audiences increasingly migrate toward subscription streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.The annual television license costs UK households £174.50 and is legally required for watching live television or using BBC iPlayer. Households that evade the licence fee can face criminal prosecution under UK law, although successive governments have examined whether non-payment should instead be treated as a civil offence.Director-General Matt Brittin described the situation as "a moment of real jeopardy" for both the BBC and the United Kingdom, while signaling openness to changes in how the broadcaster is financed.“This is a moment of real jeopardy, not just for the BBC but for public service broadcasting and the UK as a whole,” Brittin said to The Guardian. “Making the savings we require will not be easy and will inevitably have an impact on what we make and how we deliver it. We have to ask ourselves, honestly: if we were inventing the BBC today, what would we do?"“The BBC has proved throughout its history how quickly it can reinvent itself to serve the needs of audiences — from restructuring for the Second World Wat to repurposing during COVID-19, to spinning up services in conflict zones. We need, collectively, to call on that sense of urgency now.”.In the report, Shah also acknowledged a string of editorial controversies that have undermined public confidence in the broadcaster, including the withdrawn documentary Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, criticism over a Panorama programme on Donald Trump, and broadcasting errors during Glastonbury and the BAFTA Film Awards. He said the incidents highlighted the need to strengthen the BBC's editorial standards as it seeks a new long-term funding model.A range of possible alternatives ahead of charter renewal has been brought forward, including retaining a reformed licence fee, introducing subscription elements for some services, or adopting other funding mechanisms.The funding discussion also coincides with ongoing cost-cutting measures inside the corporation. The BBC has announced plans to eliminate approximately 2,000 jobs as part of an effort to save £500 million over three years while investing more heavily in its digital services.Any replacement for the licence fee would require legislation and is expected to form part of broader negotiations between the BBC and the UK government over the broadcaster's future role after 2027.