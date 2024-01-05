Third batch of Epstein documents unsealed

The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been released. CNN reported Friday the release includes more than 1,000 pages, with more expected soon. The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who alleged he sexually abused her as a minor and that his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell aided in the abuse. This unsealing stems from a December 18 court order from a judge overseeing the lawsuit. The documents include material that has not been unsealed and is expected to include 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, business executives, politicians, and more. CNN is reviewing the documents. Former Epstein employee Juan Alessi recounted a litany of famous and influential people in his orbit during a 2009 deposition that was unsealed. Alessi said he had dinner with former US President Donald Trump in the kitchen of Epstein’s Palm Beach, FL, home and met former President Bill Clinton on his plane. He added he met Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the home. Other people who Alessi said he met included foreign beauty queens and an unnamed winner of the Nobel Chemistry Prize. He spoke about the young women who came to the house to give Epstein massages. He answered questions about one female who he understood to be under the age of 18. The girl's name has been redacted. “Everybody got US$100 an hour,” he said. Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to Epstein were released on Wednesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: US court releases list of people connected to EpsteinThis was the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.The first batch of documents did not appear to contain any bombshell revelations. However, this was the first time these documents have been released through the legal system.Clinton tried to stop Vanity Fair from doing stories about deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, according to a document unsealed as part of the second batch on Thursday. READ MORE: Document reveals Clinton stormed into Vanity Fair newsroom, demanded it stop Epstein stories“When I was doing some research into VF (Vanity Fair) yesterday, it does concern me about what they could want to write about me considering that B. Clinton walked into VF and threatened them to not write sex trafficking articles about his good friend JE,” said Giuffre. “Should I be asking what is this story they're writing pertaining to?”