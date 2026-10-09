Thirty thousand bottles of luxury wine disappear in €5M Italian heist

CALGARY — Italian authorities are investigating a multimillion-dollar wine heist after a group of masked thieves reportedly stole approximately 30,000 bottles of luxury wine from a warehouse in Tuscany, making off with an estimated €5 million (roughly $8 million CAD) worth of merchandise.The theft targeted a storage facility belonging to Marchesi Antinori, one of Italy's oldest and most prestigious wine producers, in the town of Cortona last weekend.According to Italian news agency ANSA, at least seven masked individuals were involved in the operation, which is believed to be one of the largest wine thefts by value in Italian history.The suspects reportedly disabled the facility's alarm system and surveillance cameras before entering with two large trucks. Once inside, they allegedly used the winery's own forklifts to load thousands of bottles of expensive wine onto the vehicles. The theft was discovered Monday morning when employees returned to work.Among the stolen bottles were some of Antinori's most recognizable wines, including Solaia, Tignanello and Guado al Tasso, which are sold internationally and can command hundreds of dollars per bottle.Reuters reported that between 8,000 and 10,000 bottles of Solaia alone were taken, with some rare vintages of the winery's premium labels selling for thousands of euros..The Antinori robbery follows other reported thefts targeting Italian wineries in recent months, raising questions about whether high-value wine producers are becoming increasingly attractive targets for organized criminals.In July, another major theft targeted the renowned Banfi winery in Montalcino, Tuscany.A separate incident in September involved the Conterno Fantino winery in Piedmont, where approximately 3,000 bottles of Barolo wine were reportedly stolen.While wine thefts have historically involved smaller quantities taken from restaurants, private collections or shipments, Reuters noted that recent incidents have increasingly involved large inventories stored directly at wineries. Although the robberies share similarities, authorities have not publicly established a connection between the incidents.The scale of the Antinori theft, along with the apparent preparation involved, has raised suspicions that the suspects may have possessed specialized knowledge of wine storage, distribution and the value of particular labels.However, investigators have not confirmed whether the robbery was carried out by a broader criminal network or whether the suspects had access to inside information..Founded in 1385, Marchesi Antinori has remained under the ownership of the Antinori family for more than six centuries and is widely recognized as one of Italy's leading wine producers.The company exports its products to approximately 170 countries and produces several internationally acclaimed labels, including wines from Tuscany's celebrated Super Tuscan category.Its chief executive, Renzo Cotarella, described the robbery as an unprecedented incident for the country's wine industry."It is certainly a highly organized gang," Cotarella told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, in remarks translated by ANSA."Perhaps the same one that has targeted other wineries in Italy in recent months. A theft of this magnitude and value has certainly never happened in Italy before."The stolen merchandise reportedly consisted entirely of bottles from the 2023 vintage, including approximately 10,000 bottles of Solaia.Only about 60,000 to 70,000 bottles of Solaia are produced annually, meaning the disappearance of such a significant quantity could make the stolen stock difficult to sell without attracting attention..Italian police are investigating the robbery, with no arrests publicly reported as of Friday.The winery has warned customers and international distributors to be cautious of unusually discounted Antinori wines offered through unauthorized sellers.Speaking to the Financial Times, Cotarella expressed hope that the stolen wine could still be recovered."We still hope to recover the wine; two trucks cannot simply vanish," he said.The winery is particularly concerned about the possibility of the stolen bottles entering international resale markets, where high-end Italian wines are regularly purchased by collectors, restaurants and private buyers.Cotarella also suggested that surveillance cameras along Tuscany's roads could help investigators trace the vehicles used in the theft.Despite the substantial financial loss, the winery remains hopeful that the distinctive labels and large quantity of stolen bottles will make the merchandise difficult to distribute without detection.The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.