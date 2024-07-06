THOMAS: Biden must resign and end the elder abuse

When a senior citizen, the former president of the United States, verbally out-duels another senior citizen, the current president of the United States, it’s debatable whether that is elder abuse (pun intended.) What is not debatable is that President Joe Biden is the victim of elder abuse, by the Democrat Party, his staff, his loyalist mainstream media and most sadly, his family. Biden's many high-profile ‘senior moments’ since taking office can be seen on numerous videos showing him stumbling up the stairs of Air Force One, falling off his bicycle, tripping on a stage, shaking hands with a ‘ghost’ and many others. The severity of his cognitive problem became abundantly apparent during his debate with Donald Trump, when Joe would lose his train of thought and at moments appeared to completely tune out. Trump gave Biden all the room he needed to prove he is not mentally competent enough to continue as president, let alone serve a second term, and Biden obliged. After the debate, Joe said he “had a bad night,” suggesting his performance was a ‘one-off.’ This past week, Joe said he almost fell asleep during the debate because he was exhausted after “travelling around the world twice” even though in the ten days leading up to the debate, he was in the eastern time zone in the US (in which the debate took place) and spent the six days immediately prior to the debate at Camp David (about 100km from Washington DC,) prepping for his confrontation with Trump. The media and Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, have been serial abusers of Biden for years — the latter saying more than once that she has trouble keeping with Biden’s stamina and most recently inventing the phrase ‘deep fakes’ to describe the videos of Biden, claiming they had been edited and didn’t depict reality. Which is false. None of the videos I’ve seen, and I’ve seen most of them, were edited. Thus, the Democrat-run media, such as CNN, MSNBC and the major US TV networks and newspapers echoed the ‘deep fake’ lie which, not surprisingly, hasn’t been heard since the debate. This past week, the knives came out for Biden, with high profile Democrats as well as major news outlets, including the ultra-liberal, Democrat-loyal New York Times urging him to resign. Other abusers are donors to the Biden campaign, many of whom are calling for him to resign, saying they will hold back hundreds of millions of dollars, which would be a disaster for Biden, but even more so for the Democrats. Donating to political campaigns is much the same as playing the stock market. Donors expect to see a big return on their money and pulling out their money could ring the bell that signals it’s over for Biden. It’s no doubt this is a large part of the reason so many Democrats have raised their voices in full support of Joe Biden, which is blatant elder abuse, proving the Democrat Party doesn’t have a collective soul and is addicted to power. They can’t afford to lose Biden because they can’t afford to lose the money. So, they will support Biden (physically if necessary) regardless of his state of mind or the fact, on the international stage, he has to deal with at least two world leaders, Xi and Putin, who appear to have control of their mental faculties. Of all of the abusers, none are more irresponsible than the Biden family, who pointed fingers at numerous staff and aides as being at fault for Joe’s debate debacle. If Joe is performing that badly in public, what does it look like at home when the eyes of the world are off him? Several media outlets have reported Joe’s wife, Jill, is most at fault because she loves the limelight, which could be the case, given she appeared this week on the cover of Vogue magazine, wearing a $5,000 designer dress. NBC News reports Jill, and Joe’s son Hunter, have urged him to make changes with his staff and are not holding back with their thoughts about his campaign strategy, all in an attempt to keep Joe’s run for a second term alive. It was also reported last week Hunter is attending the daily briefings in the White House to offer his opinions (for the anti-Trumpers, so much for a convicted felon not being able to work in the White House.) “Biden family members have privately....discussed whether he should fire senior White House adviser Anita Dunn, for instance, and possibly even her husband, Bob Bauer, who is Biden’s personal lawyer, two people familiar with the matter said,” according to NBC. In an article in New York Magazine, reporter Olivia Nuzzi wrote, "Longtime friends of the Biden family, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity, were shocked to find that the president did not remember their names.” “Saying hello to one Democratic megadonor and family friend at the White House recently, the president stared blankly and nodded his head. The First Lady intervened to whisper in her husband’s ear, telling him to say “hello” to the donor by name and to thank them for their recent generosity. The president repeated the words his wife had fed him,” wrote Nuzzi. “Up close, the president does not look quite plausible. It’s not that he’s old. We all know what old looks like. Bernie Sanders is old. Mitch McConnell is old. Most of the ruling class is old. The president was something stranger, something not of this earth.” If Joe Biden is intent on serving his country, it’s in the best interest of the country to resign the presidency immediately, handing the reins, only temporarily, to Vice-President Kamala Harris, even if it involves invoking the 25th amendment. Then, at the Democrat convention, August 19 to 22, the floor should be opened to elect the party’s candidate for president. This is about more than another four-year term, it’s also about the next four months leading up to the presidential election on November 5.