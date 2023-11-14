International

Three men attempt to carjack Secret Service vehicle with Biden granddaughter inside

Naomi Biden
Naomi Biden Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Discharges
Us Secret Service
Carjacking
Naomi Biden
Car Thefts
DC Metropolitan Police Department
Georgetown
Agent
Kathleen Buhle
Henry Cuellar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news