Three men attempt to carjack Secret Service vehicle with Biden granddaughter inside

A United States Secret Service agent assigned to protect President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi opened fire at attempted carjacking suspects in Washington, DC. “There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service,” said the US Secret Service in a Monday statement provided to Fox News. At around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday in the Washington neighbourhood Georgetown, the Secret Service said agents encountered three people breaking a window on a parked, unoccupied government vehicle. During the encounter, it said an agent discharged a service weapon and is believed to have struck no one. The offenders fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. Fox News confirmed the agent involved was assigned to protect Naomi. Sources said the agents were out with Naomi and her mother Kathleen Buhle in Georgetown on Sunday when they saw three people trying to break into the vehicle. Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) was carjacked near the Capitol Building in October by three armed assailants, who stole his car but did not harm him.Violent crime in Washington has been on the rise this year — up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, Demoratic Rep. Angie Craig (MN-02) was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.