Three-year-old boy injured in English crocodile pit returns home after seven surgeries

CALGARY — A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire, England, has been discharged from hospital and returned home, his family says.The incident occurred June 18 at Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon. Police were called to the zoo shortly after 1:20 p.m. following reports that a child had ended up inside a crocodile enclosure.The boy was rescued from the enclosure and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said at the time that he was in critical but stable condition.Johnsons of Old Hurst subsequently said it had been alerted to reports that a child had allegedly been thrown into one of its crocodile enclosures. The child suffered extensive injuries and has undergone seven operations since the incident.A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident. Police said the man was not known to the child and was later released on bail after being assessed as ''not fit for interview.'' Cambridgeshire Police said he was bailed until September 18 while detectives continued their investigation..His treatment included extensive surgery for injuries involving bones, tendons, nerves, blood vessels and tissue. Earlier reports said he underwent a 12-hour operation after arriving at hospital, while a later procedure involved a nerve graft to replace part of a damaged nerve in his left arm.His parents said in an update posted to the family's GoFundMe page that he had returned home a few weeks ago.In an update posted through the family's fundraising campaign, they said their son is “happy to be home,” where he has been playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and adjusting to life as a big brother.The family said his immediate surgeries are now complete, although his rehabilitation is continuing. They said they are still attending hospital appointments to determine the next stages of his treatment and recovery.According to The Guardian, the family also said the fundraising campaign, which has raised more than £113,000, has helped cover household expenses, including bills, mortgage payments and lost wages while they remained with their son during his hospitalization..The parents said they have used some of the donations to give back to medical staff and organizations that supported their family during the child's treatment. They have donated toys to the paediatric intensive care unit and children's play team at Addenbrooke's Hospital and contributed to the Sick Children's Trust. They also said they intend to make a donation to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.The family has asked that their son's identity and identifying details remain private.As of publication, police have also not announced any criminal charges against the man arrested in connection with the incident.