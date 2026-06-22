Three-year-old boy thrown into Brit crocodile enclosure by stranger now in stable condition

The three-year-old who was thrown into a crocodile enclosure is now reported to be in stable condition.He was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he remains under medical care but is no longer considered to be in critical condition.According to reports, the toddler was bitten by a saltwater crocodile during the incident, which occurred in front of his mother as she cared for an infant sibling.The child suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his arm and pelvis. Detectives have since obtained CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation..The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but remains unidentified by authorities and has been released on bail.Cambridgeshire Police stated to The Daily Mail that the man was assessed as "not being fit for interview" because of his mental condition by officers and was bailed while detectives from the major crimes unit continue their investigation.Caregivers accompanying the man were reportedly distracted and several metres behind him when he allegedly picked up the toddler, lifted him over a security barrier and threw him into the enclosure.The man is on bail until September 18..Officers were called to Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday following reports that the toddler had been thrown into the enclosure.A zookeeper named Tracey Johnson jumped into the enclosure to save the boy, friends close to her said she most likely didn't hesitate as one of her sons recently had a baby of his own.Police have said they do not believe the suspect is known to the boy."At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances," Detective Inspector Verity McCann told The Daily Mail."We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."McCann added that officers are continuing to support the boy's family as the investigation unfolds.