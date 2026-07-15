Trio of migrants who gang-raped UK woman given lengthy sentence, likely deportation

A trio of migrants has been given substantial sentences and will likely face deportation after being charged with the gruesome gang-rape of a British woman in Brighton.Karin Al-Danasurt and Ibrahim Alshafe, both Egyptian nationals, and Iranian national Abdulla Ahmadi were each given sentences of up to 27 years for their "entirely predatory and callous attack."The attack occurred in October of 2025 when the three men approached the woman, who was severely intoxicated, along the promenade of Brighton in the early hours of the morning.After taking the woman, who at this point testified she was slipping in and out of consciousness, down to the beach where Ahmadi and Alshafe brutally raped her while Al-Danasurt filmed the ordeal."They destroyed my life that night, they violated me in every way," the victim is quoted as saying in court.The woman, who was visibly emotional in the courtroom, described the shame and disgust she feels when she recounts that night, saying that "no matter how hard I scrub it, I still feel dirty.".The three men professed their innocence, showcasing a remarkable lack of guilt or understanding of the seriousness of their crimes.The judge presiding over the case, Justice Christine Henson KC, said that their lack of remorse and denial of responsibility showcased a "chilling insight into your warped mindsets.""The arrogant and entitled attitudes you each displayed that night continued throughout your trial," Henson is quoted as saying, adding that "Each of you were prepared to say whatever it took to deflect your actions, lie after lie, blaming others, from the police to interpreters to solicitors."Additional CCTV footage shown in court showcases the men harassing and sexually assaulting other women the same night the incident occurred.Alshafe and Ahmadi were both given a 21-year sentence, and Al-Danasurt, who filmed the rape, was given a sentence of 18 and a half years.The three men were also given a six-year extended licence period following their release from prison.The men, who had arrived illegally in England after crossing over from continental Europe on a boat, all had their asylum claims denied by the UK Home Office. It is expected that they will be deported as well.