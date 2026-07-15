International

Trio of migrants who gang-raped UK woman given lengthy sentence, likely deportation

Three asylum seekers sentenced to upwards of 27 years in prison, likely deportation, after horrific gang-rape of British woman in Brighton
Egyptian Karin Al-Danasurt, one of the three migrants found guilty of rape
Egyptian Karin Al-Danasurt, one of the three migrants found guilty of rapeSussex Police
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