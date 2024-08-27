Trump and Harris campaigns agree to terms for September 10 debate

The September 10 debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice-president Kamala Harris that appeared it could be cancelled is back on, according to MediaIte, a US online news portal. Fox News has also confirmed the debate is a go and will be telecast by ABC News. Trump announced on Truth Social the two sides had reached agreement on the debate’s terms in typical Trump style. “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” he wrote on Tuesday. “The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be ‘stand up,’ and Candidates cannot bring notes, or ‘cheat sheets.’ We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a ‘fair and equitable’ Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!).” “Harris would not agree to the Fox News Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs,” he continued. “A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” On Monday, speculation swirled on whether or not the debate would go ahead due to each side initially disagreeing over whether a candidate’s microphone should be muted while the other was answering questions, as was the case during Trump’s CNN debate with Biden. The Harris side wanted microphones be left on and, while the Trump campaign was reticent to agree, the former president said he would be open to such a change. "So, we're thinking about it,” said Trump at an event in Virginia on Monday. “We're thinking about it....the deal was we keep the same rules. Now all of a sudden, they want to make a change in the rules because she can't answer questions. Why doesn't she do a couple of questions. Why doesn't she do something like I'm doing right now? “Although Trump’s post did not explicitly address the issue, his assertion that the rules would remain unchanged seems to suggest that his campaign ultimately won out on that question,” reports Mediate. The Harris campaign had yet to issue a comment. More to come...