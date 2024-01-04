Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot decision

Team Trump has urged the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to reject the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling about taking former president Donald Trump off of the primary ballots. “Crooked Joe Biden’s comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington), a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, from the primary ballot,” said Team Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung in a Wednesday statement. “Democrats are obsessively violating the American voters’ Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice.”.Cheung said not wanting Trump on the ballot “is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand.” A divided Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot on December 19. This decision marked the first time in US history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment had been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” said the majority Colorado Supreme Court judges.