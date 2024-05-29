Trump jury goes to deliberations; De Niro rages

The Donald Trump trial headed toward its conclusion on Tuesday with lawyers on each side making their closing arguments. After instructions on Wednesday from the trial judge, the jury, seven men and five women, begin their deliberations. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records, including an alleged payment of $130,000 to porn film actress, Stormy Daniels. In order for Trump to be found guilty, the verdict must be unanimous among the jury.Television coverage of the trial to date has been compared to the OJ Simpson trial in 1995, with Trump speaking to media at the courthouse in Manhattan, generating the judge’s wrath, who imposed several fines for Trump ignoring a gag order about the case. On Tuesday, the focus of the trial went outside to the street in front of the courthouse as the “Biden campaign staged a news conference after months of deliberately avoiding commenting on Trump's criminal cases,” reports Axios. “The unusual event featured actor Robert De Niro and two former police officers who protected the Capitol on January 6. The speakers did not explicitly focus on Trump's trial.” When asked by the assembled media why the Biden team came to the courthouse, Biden spokesman Michael Tyler said, "Because you all (the media) are here, incessantly covering this day in and day out." With that, the Biden team brought out aging actor, Robert De Niro, a well-known anti-Trumper. In one of De Niro’s movies, Raging Bull, he played down and out boxer Jake Lamotta “and his turbulent personal life beset by rage and jealousy,” according to Wikipedia. Ben Shapiro on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “What genius thought this up? “Hey guys, our 81-year-old, rambling, half-senile president is unpopular. Let’s get an 80-year-old, rambling, half-senile actor out here to attack the other guy.” Also on X, Jack Posobiec wrote, “DeNiro losing it as someone starts honking their car horn over and over as he tries to say voting for Biden is how we fix America. .Colin Rugg on X, wrote, “JUST IN: Actor Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with a guy wearing a MAGA hat across the street from the Trump trial. De Niro could be seen having a meltdown after a Trump supporter was heard calling him "washed up." .After De Niro left the scene, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the Biden team was politicizing the trial, “After months of saying that politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a campaign event out of a lower Manhattan trial day for President Trump," said Miller, a Trump senior advisor. Another senior advisor, Stephen Cheung, addressed the media.