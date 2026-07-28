Trump meets with Netanyahu, Zelensky at White House

American President Donald Trump held meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday; however, both events were closed to the media.This marks an unusual change from the president, who is typically eager to publicize every meeting and interaction he has, especially with other global leaders.Both meetings were classified as "working meetings," but this classification has not stopped the president from inviting the press in the past.Trump's first meeting was with the Ukrainian president, which, according to a tweet put out by Zelensky afterwards, went well.Zelensky said that the two had a "good meeting," and they discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, the stalled peace talks with Russia, and the president's pledge to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot air defence systems.After the meeting, Zelensky will attend the funeral of former US senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine within the Republican Party..After Zelensky, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived at the White House to discuss the ongoing war with Iran that both the United States and Israel are currently engaged in. Before the meeting Netanyahu was quoted as saying that the conflict with Iran would be the "first and foremost" topic on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting. Netanyahu posted a picture from the meeting showing the two leaders sitting side by side in the Oval Office..Other officials present at the meeting included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, was present alongside Israeli national security advisor Shmuel Ben Ezra.Before the meeting occurred, Trump had some choice words for the Israeli leader about the fact that Netanyahu had told reporters about his intention to present the president with evidence that Iran is still developing its nuclear program."Well, I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," Trump said on Fox News about Netanyahu's comments.."I heard Bibi announce that. I said, "Why didn't you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?," he added. Despite this, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "both meetings were positive and productive."