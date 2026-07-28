International

Trump meets with Netanyahu, Zelensky at White House

US President Donald Trump met with leaders of Ukraine, Israel amid ongoing global conflicts
American President Donald Trump meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
American President Donald Trump meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu@Netanyahu on X/Twitter
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Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukraine War
White House
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
Israel-US Iran war
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Western Standard
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