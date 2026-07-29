International

Trump promises to 'beat the f*cking sh*t out of' Iran as war reignites

US president says that American forces will 'beat the f*cking sh*t out of them' in response to Iranian strikes on US military base in Jordan
American president Donald Trump has promised to hit back hard after Iranian strikes on US bases in the Middle East
American president Donald Trump has promised to hit back hard after Iranian strikes on US bases in the Middle EastCBC
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Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
High Oil Prices
Strait Of Hormuz
Iranian regime
Iran War
Popular Mobilization Forces
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