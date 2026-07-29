Trump promises to 'beat the f*cking sh*t out of' Iran as war reignites

The war in Iran has fully reignited after American President Donald Trump has said that US forces will hit back hard after Iranian missiles strike American bases and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.Iranian forces launched strikes aimed at American military targets in Jordan in response to US aggression but did not clarify what action in particular triggered the strike.As a result of this, American and Saudi Arabian forces launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Iran as well as Iranian-aligned forces operating in Iraq.Saudi involvement comes after these Iranian-backed militias targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities with drones, with the Saudis implementing a tit-for-tat engagement policy.The strikes reportedly killed at least 20 militia fighters fighting for the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq; the strikes also reportedly injured many more fighters and destroyed infrastructure and equipment.These recent strikes from both sides have broken a multi-day lull in the Middle Eastern conflict, but recent escalation has made both sides ramp up their activities in the region..US President Trump said on Fox News Wednesday morning that "we'll be hitting them hard" and that US forces will continue to retaliate against Iranian strikes and protect international trade through the Strait of Hormuz.The president also reportedly told Fox News' Middle East correspondent Trey Yingst that the US will "beat the f*cking sh*t out of them (the Iranians)" in response to the targeting of American bases.Amid this recent escalation, oil prices have unsurprisingly spiked, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate currently trading at just under $85 a barrel.This continues the recent up-and-down trend that the price of oil has had in relation to the escalation or deescalation of the conflict in the Middle East.