Trump returns to outdoor rallies with beefed-up security, including bullet proof glass

Donald Trump will hold an outdoor rally on Wednesday, his first open-air campaign event since the assassination attempt on his life on July 13. Newsmax reports security has been increased for the afternoon rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, including, “the use of bulletproof glass surrounding the Republican nominee's podium, citing security and campaign personnel.” The Secret Service had requested the Trump campaign stop holding outdoor rallies after the attempt on his life, with which Trump’s team complied, having held about a dozen indoor rallies since the shooting. Trump said he wanted to return to open-air events, saying on July 31 at an indoor arena in Harrisburg, PA "we're not giving up the outdoor rallies and the Secret Service has agreed to substantially step up their operation. They are very capable of doing so." On August 15, CNN reported the Secret Service added to Trump’s security detail with plans “to surround the former president with bulletproof glass at campaign rallies.” CNN’s report included a senior official saying “additional security measures also include increasing the number of agents and certain technological changes, though the official declined to provide more details for security reasons.” Bulletproof glass is more commonly used for the protection of sitting presidents and the equipment required is moved into place by the Department of Defence, which has an extensive transportation operation including planes, reports CNN. In Trump’s case, the news outlet says “the Secret Service will strategically place the glass around the country in areas where Trump is expected to visit because the agency doesn’t have its own aircraft.” “It is a significant undertaking when it comes to logistics,” the official told CNN. Trump will be speaking from behind a special see-through protective glass barrier before thousands of rally attendees in Asheboro, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday. The glass is similar to that used in the presidential limousine, which is also designed to protect occupants from a shooting, added the Examiner. Trump is scheduled to take the stage at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame, along with his running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, reports Newsmax, adding “the museum has posted photographs of bleachers set up to accommodate thousands of guests, and its Facebook account relays guest instructions from the Trump-Vance campaign stating "this event will be outdoors."