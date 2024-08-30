Trump says Justin Trudeau could be Fidel Castro’s son and ‘has good hair’ in new book

Former President Donald Trump has resurrected the rumour that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the son of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, reports DailyMail.com. Trump suggested the possibility in a new book of photographs, in which he describes his term in office and his post-presidency in his own words, captioning photos of key moments in his political career, according to an NBC News report on Thursday. “The Trump-authoured book, titled Save America, includes his recollections of meetings with foreign leaders, photos of family milestones and appearances alongside celebrity golfer Jack Nicklaus and musician Kid Rock. It is set to be released Tuesday,” says NBC. Known to fire from the hip, Trump has also previously said Trudeau's mother Margaret slept with all of the Rolling Stones, according to a former aide in a story Mick Jagger referenced in a tour stop in Canada, that Trump also stirs up in his book, reports DailyMail.com., adding several weeks ago, Trump said in a podcast interview “they say he's the son of Fidel Castro and could be.” In the book, Trump writes, “Justin Trudeau and I got along very well, but there were natural differences in that he is very Liberal, and I, to put it mildly, am not,” according to an excerpt obtained by DailyMail.com. “It will be very interesting to see how (Trudeau and I) do in the future, but first, I have to get (back to the White House).” The DailyMail.com excerpt includes, “His mother was beautiful and wild. In the 1970s, she would go ‘clubbing’ with the Rolling Stones, but she was also somehow associated with Fidel Castro. She said he was ‘the sexiest man I’ve ever met,’ and a lot of people say that Justin is his son.” 'He swears that he isn’t, but how the hell would he know! Castro had good hair, the ‘father’ didn’t, Justin has good hair and has become a Communist just like Castro,” Trump wrote. The story picked up steam after Trudeau praised Castro as a 'larger than life legendary revolutionary' following his death in 2016, reports DailyMail.com. The ‘Justin is Fidel’s son’ rumour was denied in 2018 by the Canadian government, notes DailyMail.com, adding the Associated Press published a fact check debunking the idea as false. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.