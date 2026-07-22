International

Trump says US will bomb bridges, power plants if Iran fires on ships; Oil prices rising

Trump threatens to target civilian infrastructure as war in Iran heats up, oil shoots up close to $90 a barrel as a result of reignited conflict
US President Donald Trumps says that US forces will retaliate and target bridges and power plants if Iran fires on ships in the Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trumps says that US forces will retaliate and target bridges and power plants if Iran fires on ships in the Strait of HormuzScreenshot from X/Twitter
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Donald Trump
Higher Oil Prices
Strait Of Hormuz
Iran War
effects of Iran War on oil prices
Iran USA
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