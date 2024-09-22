Tucker Carlson to launch new nicotine pouch brand

Tucker Carlson plans to start his own nicotine pouch company to compete with the Zyn brand.Carlson told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that he will call his product Alp. His business partner, Neil Patel, said they will follow government rules. Patel did not say if they would request U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the nicotine pouches.Carlson likes using nicotine products. He has tried Zyn before, saying it was "a powerful work enhancer."But now he no longer likes Zyn as the manufacturer Philip Morris donated to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. The WSJ reported that Carlson thinks "Zyn was a brand for women and Liberals."Philip Morris is not happy about Carlson's comments. A spokesperson for Philip Morris told the WSJ, "It's frustrating that Mr. Carlson wants to turn Zyn into a political football to promote his own business venture. "Carlson left Fox News in 2023. He now has his own media company and makes videos on social media. He is friends with former President Trump and spoke at the Republican National Convention. Carlson is on a speaking tour around the United States, talking to guests like actor Russell Brand and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.