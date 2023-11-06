Two dead, two hospitalized after explosion at Canadian High Commission in Nigeria

FCT (Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria) Fire Service said an explosion at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, killed two people and sent another two to hospital. “A tanker that was inside the generator building exploded, killing two men who worked for the company managing the generator,” FCT Fire Service spokesperson Mercy Douglass told CBC News on Monday. “Two people outside the building were injured by the explosion.” Douglass said the two injured people were in hospital having treatment. A witness who tweeted a video of the fire captured large plumes of black smoke billowing up from behind the white cube-like building..Douglass acknowledged the FCT Fire Service received a call at 11:55 a.m. local time on Monday about a tanker explosion inside the generator building on Diplomatic Drive in Abuja’s central business district. Once the fire was subdued, she said it went back to the station at 1 p.m. She was unable to confirm whether any of the people killed or hospitalized by the explosion and fire held Canadian citizenship. CBC News reached out to Global Affairs Canada for details about the incident, but it did not receive a response.