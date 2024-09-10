Two planes collide in Atlanta, one loses tail

Two Delta Air Lines' planes collided as both were taxiing for takeoff from Atlanta’s busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday morning, reports CNN. “The wingtip of a Delta Airbus A350 came into contact with a Delta CRJ 900 regional jet operated by Endeavor Airlines,” said Delta Air Lines spokesman Anthony Black. There were no injuries in the collision and the passengers of the regional flight were taken back to the terminal by bus, added Black. Photos of the incident show the vertical tail of the regional flight separated from the rest of the airplane flanked by airport rescue vehicles. .Passengers will be placed on alternate flights, Delta said in a statement. There were 221 passengers on the Airbus and 56 customers on the regional jet, the airline said. “Following an incident at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport earlier today, Delta worked with each customer from flights DL295 to Tokyo-Haneda and DL5526 to Lafayette, Louisiana, to provide accommodation on alternate aircraft scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon. We apologize to our customers for the experience,” read the Delta statement. “Meanwhile Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities while Delta TechOps teams prepare to safely move both aircraft to maintenance hangars.” “While Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526. The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana,” said the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International was the No. 1 airport for passenger volume in 2023 and is expected to serve about 110 million passengers in 2024, according to Airports Council International’s preliminary rankings for 2023,” reports the New York Post. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.