UK adults required to have compulsory government ID under new government plan

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to outline plans for a compulsory UK-wide digital identity scheme in a speech on Friday, according to the BBC.Government sources say the proposal aims to modernise state systems and help reduce illegal working. A consultation would be launched to consider practical issues, including how to make the scheme accessible to people without a smartphone or passport.A similar plan for ID cards, introduced under a previous Labour government, was later scrapped by the Conservative–Liberal Democrat coalition..Speaking earlier this month, Starmer said public attitudes had shifted since that earlier debate. He noted that people now routinely use forms of digital identification, which may make the concept more acceptable. Reports suggest the proposed scheme would allow individuals’ identities to be verified against a central database, replacing checks currently based on physical documents. While some digital routes have existed since 2022, officials believe a national system could reduce fraud and provide more consistency.Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden has argued the scheme could also expand access to government services. He recently visited Estonia, where digital IDs are used for healthcare, voting, and banking.The plan has drawn a mixed response from opposition parties. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has questioned its effectiveness in addressing illegal migration, arguing it would not resolve the issue..Reform UK dismissed the proposal as a “cynical ploy,” warning it could restrict civil liberties without deterring law-breaking. The Liberal Democrats, who opposed ID cards in the past, have indicated a possible change in stance. Party leader Sir Ed Davey recently urged members not to take a “knee-jerk” position on digital identity.Employers are already required to confirm that prospective employees have the right to work in the UK. Since 2022, online verification services have been available for British and Irish citizens with passports, while a Home Office system covers some foreign nationals.Officials are now considering whether a universal digital ID requirement could streamline checks, reduce reliance on physical documents, and support enforcement against illegal employment..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.