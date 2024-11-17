UK government's u-turn on proposed smoking, vaping ban in pub gardens

United Kingdom (UK) government will not move forward with a proposed ban on smoking and vaping in pub gardens, according to the Health Secretary Wes Streeting.Streeting said the Labour government has decided not to implement the ban due to the impact it could have on the struggling hospitality industry."We're not going ahead or not proposing to go ahead with a [smoking] ban on outdoor hospitality," Streeting told Sky News.The proposed ban would have covered smoking and vaping in outdoor areas of restaurants, sports venues, hospitals, nightclubs, and some parks..UK vape ban sparks concerns over smoking relapse.It was part of the government's effort to bring down the 80,000 preventable deaths caused by smoking in the UK each year.However, Streeting said the hospitality sector has "taken a battering in recent years," and the government doesn't want to add to its challenges."I think people know the UK hospitality sector has taken a battering in recent years," he said."And we don't want to add to their pressure. So we're not proposing to go ahead with an outdoor hospitality ban at this time.".Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.The health secretary pointed out that the government would still move forward with extending the smoking ban to some outdoor spaces, including schools, hospitals, and children's playgrounds.The announcement comes as the government introduces a "groundbreaking" new Tobacco and Vapes bill. The legislation aims to create the "first-ever smoke-free generation" in England by gradually raising the legal age to purchase tobacco.Under the proposed law, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2009, would be prevented from buying cigarettes..Trudeau government set to ban most vape flavours.The ban would effectively raise the legal smoking age by one year annually until it applies to the entire population.Streeting said "clamping down on the scourge of youth vaping" through measures like licensing, tougher enforcement and a ban on marketing vapes to children and young people has "broad cross-party consensus."The policy to create a "smoke-free generation" was initially proposed by Streeting when he was the opposition party's health critic. It was later adopted by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, though it caused controversy within the Conservative Party's more libertarian wing..UK set date for disposable vape ban.Streeting said he hopes the cross-party support for the generational smoking ban would continue under the next Conservative leader, who will be chosen in the coming weeks."I first proposed the generational ban for children, when I was the shadow health secretary," said Streeting."To my delight and surprise, Rishi Sunak took it up as prime minister and Conservative leader. I hope that cross-party support will sustain a new leader of the Conservative Party, but we'll find out in the coming weeks."