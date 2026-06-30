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UK PM Starmer proposes new asylum bill requiring refugees to repay £10,000

UK PM Starmer proposes new asylum bill requiring refugees to repay £10,000
UK PM Starmer proposes new asylum bill requiring refugees to repay £10,000X
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Home Office
Asylum Claims
Kier Starmer
UK news
Immigration and Asylum Bill
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news