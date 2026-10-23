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UK police arrest teen for posting photo of local politician edited to look like a rabbit

Police in the UK arrest 15-year-old for making fun of local councillor by comparing him to a 'rent boy' and posting mocking images of him, including one where he is edited to look like a rabbit
Wolverhampton City Councillor Simon Bennett in an edited photo
Wolverhampton City Councillor Simon Bennett in an edited photoScreengrab from @NoContextHumans on X/Twitter
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