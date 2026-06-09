WATCH: UK prime minister calls for calm after Belfast migrant 'beheading' attempt

CALGARY — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for calm across the United Kingdom following a beheading attempt in North Belfast left a man with life-threatening injuries.A man who is yet to be identified was left serious injuries to his face, neck and back after being attacked in the middle of the road Monday night. The attacker, who is identified as a Sudanese migrant, was arrested in suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have launched an attempted murder investigation and described the incident as a critical case due to its seriousness and the level of public concern generated by the footage.."This is a deeply concerning assault and I have declared this a critical incident. We have commenced an investigation to establish a motive," PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said.Starmer's office has also urged the public not to inflame tensions or spread misinformation while the police investigate the motive behind the attack."The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening." Starmer stated, "I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets."He went on to say his thoughts were with the victim and thanked first responders and members of the public who intervened during the attack.The PSNI has asked anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26 or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers.