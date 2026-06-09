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WATCH: UK prime minister calls for calm after Belfast migrant 'beheading' attempt

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for calm across the United Kingdom following a beheading attempt in Belfast that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
UK Prime Minister calls for calm after Belfast "beheading attempt."
UK Prime Minister calls for calm after Belfast "beheading attempt."
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UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Sudanese man
Police Service of Northern Ireland
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