UK vape ban sparks concerns over smoking relapse

United Kingdom (UK) users of disposable vapes are criticizing the British Labour Party's plan to ban single-use e-cigarettes next July, saying the move could drive people back to traditional cigarettes.The ban targets popular brands like Elf bars and Lost Mary in an effort to prevent youth vaping and reduce environmental waste. About 360 million disposable vapes are sold yearly in the UK, with many ending up as litter."I don't think they should do it. They help people with mental health and stress," Jamie told the Daily Mail."I have a hell of a lot of stress to deal with and it's helping me a massive amount.""It just calms me down. It de-stresses me. Within a minute, I am calm. As soon as I put my vape in my mouth, I am instantly calm," said Jamie. "If I didn't have it, it would make me a hell of a lot more c*****r than I am now. People who vape tend to get a lot more stressed and anxious.".Nearly 3 million people in the UK quit smoking by vaping in the last five years.The ban comes as health officials grapple with a surge in youth vaping. Recent data from the School Health Research Network shows one in five secondary school students have tried vaping, with some children as young as eight picking up the habit.Susan Baker, 50, believes the government is targeting the wrong product. "I think they should ban cigarettes if anything because vapes haven't been proven to be that bad for you," said Baker."Since I have vaped, my stress and things are not as bad as it was when I was heavy smoking. I think they should ban cigarettes.""I used to wheeze at night, but I don't wheeze now. I have had my doctor say they are better for you than cigarettes," said Baker."I think it's too strict. I know there are a lot of young people who think it's a trend, but I think they [the government] should think of the older generation. I understand the issue with the plastic, but surely they could come up with something else. The first vape I had was metal.".U.S. lawmakers call out FDA for slow ‘smoke-free’ product review amid growing illegal market.Ian Gaunt from Birmingham used to smoke 30 cigarettes a day before switching to vaping."I don't think it will. The people I know who vape tend to use the non-disposable vapes," said Gaunt."I have never been inclined to use the disposable ones, so no, it won't be a problem for me. I think people, committed vapers, who used it to give up smoking cigarettes, I think they will move to non-disposable vapes.""I do think it will help the environment. I don't like to see loads and loads of disposable vapes discarded everywhere. I think that's a very bad thing," said Gaunt."They shouldn't discard them. It's not good for the planet. We should all do our bit to protect the planet.".Fewer U.S. teens vaping, few use nicotine pouches.Environmental concerns are a key factor behind the Labour Party's ban. In 2022, more than 40 tonnes of lithium from vape batteries were discarded—enough to power about 5,000 electric vehicles. Disposable vapes have also been linked to fires in garbage trucks.However, some experts worry the ban might have unintended consequences. Campaigners fear that rechargeable vapes, which cost about the same as disposables, might sidestep the new rules."These new vapes, which are already widely available in the UK, can be re-charged and therefore could have a long life span," says Scott Butler, executive director of Material Focus, a non-profit organization. "However they are 'per puff' on a similar price point to single-use models, a large proportion are marketed as disposable, and consumers are now used to the throwaway culture embedded with single-use vapes.".Controversial vape detectors coming to Canadian high schools.National Health Service historically recommended vaping to help smokers quit. Smoking-related health problems kill about 76,000 people each year in the UK.UK Health Minister Andrew Gwynne defends the ban. "We know disposables are the product of choice for the majority of kids vaping today," Gwynne told the Sun."Banning them will keep them out of the hands of vulnerable young people.".Donald Trump vows to "save vaping" from Biden, Harris.While vaping is considered less harmful than smoking, health experts caution it is not risk-free. The long-term effects remain unknown, and some doctors worry about potential lung disease and cancer risks in the future.A recent study funded by Cancer Research UK estimates that the ban would affect 2.6 million adults in England, Wales, and Scotland."While banning disposables might seem like a straightforward solution to reduce youth vaping, it could have substantial unintended consequences for people who smoke," says Dr. Sarah Jackson from University College London."In the event of a ban, it would be important to encourage current and ex-smokers who use disposables to switch to other types of e-cigarettes rather than going back to just smoking tobacco."The ban will take effect in July 2025.