UK vaping ban pushes users back to cigarettes, study finds

A new study suggests many UK vape users might return to smoking cigarettes if single-use vapes are banned.The research, done by nicotine pouch brand Übbs and retailer Haypp, looked at 1,020 people who vape. It found that if vaping is restricted, some users might make "unsafe choices."Nearly 40% of those surveyed said they would likely buy e-cigarettes from illegal marketplaces, which may not follow safety rules. This could be risky, as these products are likely not checked for safety.The study comes as the British government plans to make the country smoke-free. Earlier this year, they announced they would limit the sale and use of single-use vapes in 2025.This upcoming change is causing worry for many vape users. About one-third think they'll end up using more nicotine. However, 22% see the new law as a chance to quit vaping.Since news of the ban broke, 24% of those surveyed have tried to stop vaping and 26% have switched to other products. Of those who switched, 36% turned to cigarettes, 26% to nicotine pouches, and 25% to nicotine gum.The study also found that 85% of vapers used to smoke cigarettes, with 52% worried they would start smoking again."It's really worrying to hear vapers saying they would seriously consider turning to cigarettes when the ban comes into force in 2025," said Steve McGeough, spokesperson for Übbs."Also concerningly, the findings show how some would even seek out unregulated vapes, which is a real worry from a quality and safety point of view."The research showed that 73% of vapers have yet to try other options. Of those who would try alternatives, 28% would choose cigarettes, 25% would try nicotine pouches, and 21% would go for nicotine gum.When looking for new products, 52% of users care most about smell and flavour. Safety and quality come second at 50%, while 33% want products that are easy to hide.The study also found what vapers dislike about vaping. The top complaint (32%) was worrying about the battery dying. Not being able to vape anywhere they want bothered 30%. Having to go outside during social events and miss time with friends annoyed 23%."On a more positive note, it's promising to see how many are attempting to quit vaping ahead of the ban or explore other reduced risk alternatives, like nicotine pouches, instead of turning back to smoking," said Markus Lindbald, spokesperson for Haypp."The experience from Sweden, which is close to becoming smoke-free, is that nicotine pouches can play a significant role in reducing smoking rates and increase public and individual health."