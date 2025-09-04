International

Update: Two Canadians among at least 17 dead after Lisbon’s Gloria Funicular derails

Lisbon Funicular Crash
Lisbon Funicular CrashImage credit: PremKumarMeen12/ X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Death
Tourism
Crash
Lisbon
Funicular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news