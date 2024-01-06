US dog devours $4,000 in cash

An American dog found himself in a different type of doghouse for chewing up US $4,000 his owners had left out. BBC News reported Thursday Pittsburgh goldendoodle Cecil had snacked on an envelope of money his owners had set aside for a contractor. Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law pieced together most of the shredded bills after searching through his feces and vomit and $450 remains missing. His veterinarian said he would be OK. In early December, Clayton laid an envelope containing $4,000 on his kitchen counter at his home in Pittsburgh. The Laws needed to pay their contractor in cash for installing a fence. About 30 minutes later, he found Cecil enjoying the priciest meal of his life, leaving rough strips and scattered pieces of cash everywhere. “Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, ‘Cecil's eating $4,000!’” said Carrie. “I thought, ‘I cannot be hearing that.’” She said she “almost had a heart attack.” The Laws described him as a funny dog. “He's very particular — you could leave a steak on the table, and he wouldn't touch it because he's not food motivated,” said Carrie. “But apparently, he is money motivated.”While Cecil scurried off to the couch to nap off his meal, they called his veterinarian to see if he would need any medical treatment. Since he is a large dog, all they had to do was monitor him at home. They decided to piece together their shredded bills. Before they began taping together the bills, they had to wait for him to cough up the cash. After that, they scrubbed the bills clean. “It smelled so bad,” she said.They attempted to tape together the destroyed bills piece by piece. To ensure the bank would accept and replace them with fresh ones, they matched up the serial numbers on the two sides of them. The bank took most of them, but they were unable to recover $450. It said these types of incidents are common. The Laws are trying to see the levity of the situation, saying the remaining scraps “will be our most expensive piece of art.”South Jersey resident Mary came home after an evening out in November to find her dog Jack swooning on the living room floor beside an empty bottle of Baileys. READ MORE: WATCH: Hammered hound guzzles Baileys and vodka while owner out for the eveningJack had got his front paws up on the counter, knocking over a bottle of vodka and lapping up the half-litre that came spilling out. By the time Mary got home, Jack was stumbling all over the place, with his hind legs crisscrossing across the kitchen floor.