US Federal Aviation Administration grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered the temporary groundings of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts operated by US airlines or in its territory. “The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a Saturday press release. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s (National Transportation Safety Board's) investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”The FAA said the Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) requires operators to inspect affected aircrafts before further flights. It added the required inspections will take around four to eight hours per aircraft. The EAD will affect about 171 planes worldwide. The FAA had ordered the groundings after a piece of an aircraft blew out in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday. Images and video of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that were shared on social media showed a gaping hole on the side of the plane and passengers using oxygen masks before it returned to Portland after taking off for Ontario, CA. US safety officials said no serious injuries were reported on Flight 1282. Alaska Airlines acknowledged 171 passengers and six crewmembers were onboard.