US Secretary of War calls closed door meeting with every top general and admiral

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has directed hundreds of the U.S. military's highest-ranking officers to attend a closed-door meeting next week, according to people familiar with the order. The purpose of the gathering was not disclosed.The directive, first reported by The Washington Post, was sent earlier this week to senior leaders across the services, including commanders stationed overseas. A Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, confirmed in a statement that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week," without offering additional details.Roughly 800 generals and admirals serve across the armed forces in the United States and abroad. Two individuals familiar with the planning said commanders from active conflict zones and key regions such as the Middle East, Europe, and Asia are expected to attend..The meeting follows earlier proposals from Hegseth's team to reduce the number of general and flag officers as part of an effort to streamline the Pentagon. At the time, Hegseth described the initiative as targeting "redundant force structure."Some former officials described the in-person format as unusual given longstanding investments in secure video communications. "We have invested tens of billions of dollars in bandwidth and worldwide connectivity," one former senior Pentagon official said, suggesting the session's format indicates its importance.Others cautioned against speculation about the agenda. A former Pentagon official said they could not recall a recent precedent for a meeting of this scale but emphasized that the department had not provided any rationale..Commentators have floated a range of possibilities, including the prospect of a high-visibility appearance by President Trump, though none of these scenarios have been confirmed.The Pentagon has not released the date, location, or agenda for the session beyond indicating it will occur next week at a Marine Corps installation in Virginia, according to people briefed on the planning. Further details were not immediately available.