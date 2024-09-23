US State Department updates travel advisory to Haiti

The United States Department of State (DOS) has updated its travel advisory to Haiti about having Americans not travel to it to reflect additional information on crime. At the moment, the DOS said Haiti is on a Level Four: Do Not Travel because of abductions, crime, civil unrest, and limited healthcare. “Since March 2024, Haiti has been under a State of Emergency,” said the DOS in a travel advisory.“Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti.” It said these crimes include robberies, carjackings, sexual assaults, and abductions for ransom. Additionally, it warned abductions are widespread and Americans have been victims and have been hurt or killed. Protests, demonstrations, and roadblocks have become common and unpredictable. Mob killings and assaults by people have increased, including those suspected of committing crimes. While crime has become widespread in Haiti, it said the airport in Port-au-Prince can be a focal point for armed activity. It added armed robberies are common. Carjackers attack private vehicles stuck in traffic. As a result, the US Embassy in Haiti requires its staff to use official transportation to and from the airport. It called for people not cross the border by land between Haiti and the Dominican Republic due to the threat of abductions and violence. When it comes to these threats, it said they are present on roads from major Haitian cities to the border. The US Embassy in Haiti cannot help people enter the Dominican Republic by air, land, or sea. Americans who cross into the Dominican Republic at an unofficial crossing may face high immigration fines if they try to leave.The DOS admitted the American government is limited in its ability to help Americans in Haiti. Local police and other first responders often lack the resources to respond to emergencies or serious crime. Shortages of gas, electricity, medicine, and medical supplies are common throughout it. Public and private medical clinics and hospitals often lack trained staff and basic resources. US government personnel are subjected to a nightly curfew and are prohibited from walking in Port-au-Prince. Personnel movement is restricted throughout Haiti. If Americans decide to travel to Haiti, the DOS said they should take measures such as avoiding demonstrations and crowds, arranging airport transfers and hotels in advance or having their hosts meet them upon arrival, not giving personal information to unauthorized people to include those without uniforms or credentials, driving to the nearest police station if they are being followed as they leave the airport, and travelling by vehicle to reduce walking in public. “Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations,” it said. The DOS issued a security alert update for Haiti in July about it remaining at Level 4: Do Not Travel because of high risk and potential outbreaks of gang-led violence. The American government advised people against going to Haiti. Americans in Haiti were asked to leave, but authorities specify they cannot guarantee safety for any travelers.“The Embassy reminds all citizens that Haiti, including Port-au-Prince, remains under a Level 4 — Do Not Travel — Travel Advisory,” said the US Embassy in Haiti. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.