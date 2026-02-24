U.S.S. CLOGGED: American aircraft carrier suffers toilet malfunction amid growing tensions with Iran

It's a crappy situation indeed for the sailors aboard the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, where reports have surfaced alleging that the sewage systems are broken and that sailors may have aided in causing the issue in a form of "passive mutiny."An article by NPR, released in January, showcased internal emails that discussed the risks and flaws of the toilet system on the world's largest warship. It also mentioned how there had been problems from the get-go surrounding not just the mechanics of the toilets being faulty, but the fact that there are just too few toilets for the amount of sailors on board."Every day that the entire crew is present on the ship, a trouble call has been made for ship's force personnel to repair or unclog a portion of the VCHT system since June 2023," the emails in the article read."Our sewage system is being mistreated and destroyed by sailors on a daily basis," it continues.The ship also reportedly had a similar problem when it was deployed in the Caribbean during the American operation in Venezuela, with similar reports of closed toilets and unsanitary conditions..This current issue has seemingly worsened in the last couple of days with reports of low morale amongst crew members and "foreign objects" being found in the toilets.Reports suggest that the low morale among sailors is due to the uncertainty and lack of communication over how long their deployment is and whether or not they will be engaging in combat, as there are increasing reports that the United States intends to topple Iran's current regime with military force..The reports of sailors deliberately sabotaging their own sewage system highlight the lack of morale among troops in the buildup to what may be the biggest US deployment in the region since the 2003 Iraq War.Reports of sailors missing funerals and births and being unable to contact family back home may have led to this passive mutiny, as sailors have been unable to contact family due to the sensitive nature of their current mission.The toilet issue cannot be totally fixed at sea and would need the U.S.S. Gerald Ford to return to a US port to be resolved.However, with the need for the United States to project air superiority in this quickly developing military buildup, it seems unlikely a return to port will happen at this stage.