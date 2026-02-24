International

U.S.S. CLOGGED: American aircraft carrier suffers toilet malfunction amid growing tensions with Iran

Toilets flooding, sewage system failing, and reports of sailors putting 'foreign objects' into ship's toilets, amid growing naval buildup and escalation between US and Iran
U.S.S. Gerald R Ford in transit in the Atlantic Ocean, October 2022
U.S.S. Gerald R Ford in transit in the Atlantic Ocean, October 2022MC2 Jackson Adkins/Public Domain
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Us Navy
Iran
USS Gerald R Ford
Iran-US tensions
US Navy Sailors
American Military
Aircraft Carrier

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news