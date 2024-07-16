Vance’s former Senate rival accuses him of being crazy

Former US Senate candidate Tim Ryan (D-OH) called his former rival JD Vance “a phony and a fraud.” At worst, Ryan said Vance has deranged views about women. “His political agenda is even more extreme than [Donald] Trump and his history of dishonesty and opportunism means he cannot be trusted,” tweeted Ryan on Monday. “I was hoping President Trump would have picked a VP that had a reputation of someone who consistently reached out to find common ground.”.However, he accused Vance of being the exact opposite of that. He called for Democrats to expose him. In the coming hours, Ryan said people will see many clips and commercials from his Senate race against Vance. He vowed to continue to stand by all he said during that campaign. “Unfortunately, what I said then is even more true now,” he said. Trump picked Vance on Monday to be his vice presidential running mate in the US election. READ MORE: Trump picks JD Vance as his vice-presidential running mate in November electionThe appointment was announced at the Republican National Convention before Trump became the Republican presidential candidate. “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” he said.