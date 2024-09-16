Virginia Democratic candidate’s sister-in-law backtracks on Trump assassination attempt tweet

Democratic candidate Eugene Vindman’s (VA-07) sister-in-law Rachel said she has taken down her tweet mocking the latest assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Rachel said her tweet “was flippant, and political violence is a serious issue.”“Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political ‘enemies,’ and every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse,” tweeted Rachel on Monday..Rachel responded to the Trump assassination attempt by saying no ears were harmed. “Carry on with your Sunday afternoon,” she said..Since Rachel’s husband was involved in the first Trump impeachment inquiry, she said she has sat awake many nights wondering who might be outside. She added she knows the instant fear of receiving an unknown package or letter. Her child has asked her if they were safe and if a person was going to hurt their family. “With social media, it’s easy to say the wrong thing and then walk away, but if words matter for some, they should matter for all,” she said.“I don’t always get it right the first time.”While Rachel had dismissed the assassination attempt, Eugene said he was “deeply disturbed by yet another attempt of political violence in our nation.” “I am grateful that no one is hurt, and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly in the line of duty,” said Eugene. .Fast action by a Secret Service agent likely saved Trump’s life on Sunday. READ MORE: LATEST UPDATE: Man in custody in suspected assassination attempt on Donald TrumpHe was playing the fifth hole of the Trump International Golf Course, with a Secret Service detail in a golf cart one hole ahead of him. An agent in the detail saw a man crouched in the bushes along the fairway. Spotting the muzzle of a rifle, the agent opened fire on the man, who fled the scene..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.