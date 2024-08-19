WATCH: Anti-Israel protestor disrupts welcome party at Democratic National Convention

An anti-Israel protestor charged the stage and grabbed the microphone to speak into it to disrupt the welcome party for Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates at Navy Pier in Chicago. After grabbing the microphone, the anti-Israel protestor said US President Joe Biden is killing people in Palestine. “One hundred fifty thousand people are dead,” said the protestor at the Sunday event. “You are funding a genocide.”.Two people attempted to grab the microphone from the protestor, but she resisted. She pointed out Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris support funding Israel. One of these people was able to wrestle the microphone away from her. The other person proceeded to bring her off of the stage. “Free Palestine,” she said. This ordeal comes after former US president Donald Trump said on Thursday what radical Islam has done to Europe will never happen to his country if he is re-elected. READ MORE: WATCH: Trump says jihad will never come to US under his watchHowever, Trump said it is happening in the US right now. “They say that going to the Democrat Convention next week are going to hundreds of thousands of people that are opposed to Israel,” said Trump.