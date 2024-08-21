WATCH: Anti-Israel rioters fill Chicago streets while Obama makes nice with Biden

Michelle and former president Barrack Obama, the closest couple who could be considered as ‘American Royalty’ since the Camelot days of President John F. and Jacquie Kennedy, spoke at the Democrat National Convention, now being dubbed ‘Kamalot’ on Tuesday night. The former president spoke highly of his ‘friend’ the departed Joe Biden despite being instrumental in getting Biden to drop out of the presidential race, while his wife spoke about a ‘new hope’ with no mention of Biden. That was inside the Chicago Convention Centre, while outside, rioters heated up their pro-Hamas protests to a boiling point. .The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) reports “police arrested numerous pro-Palestinian protesters Tuesday night outside of the Israel consulate in Chicago as the un-sanctioned demonstration turned chaotic.” It is estimated hundreds of demonstrators formed in front of the consulate on the second night of the DNC, protesting Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists. According to ABC7 in Chicago, the National Lawyers Guild Chicago says at least 72 individuals were arrested Tuesday night and taken to the 19th Police District. DCNF says the protestors did not have a permit to demonstrate and the Chicago Police Department deployed hundreds of cops armed with shields, batons and other riot gear, separating them from pro-Israel counter protesters who arrived on scene later on. The cops also pushed the media back, away from the protestors. .Regardless, many pro-Palestinian demonstrators were able to break through police lines, openly clashing with police. .“We are appalled to see violence during the protest in front of our offices,” the Consulate General of Israel said in a statement following the riot, ABC7 reported. “This is anything but peaceful and completely contradictory to the spirit of the DNC.” “This vocal minority does not represent the vast bipartisan majority of Americans who stand strong in support of Israel,” said the consulate statement. “It was incredibly heartwarming to see many Americans countering this hate in front of our office, echoing the strong bond between America and Israel. “The demonstration on Tuesday marked the second day of rioting in as many days for the DNC,” reports DCNF. “Many protesters on Monday broke through a barricade in an attempt to get closer to the United Center, where the DNC is taking place. More protests are expected this week as the DNC continues.