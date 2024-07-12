WATCH: Biden refers to Zelenskyy as Putin by mistake

US President Joe Biden misidentified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he was introducing him at a press conference. Rather than say Zelenskyy’s name, Biden mistook him as Russian President Vladimir Putin. “President Putin,” said Biden at a Thursday press conference. “He’s going to beat President Putin.” .In response, Biden said he was introducing Zelenskyy. He added he was “so focused on beating Putin we got to worry about it.” “Anyway, Mr. President,” he said. Zelenskyy pointed out he was not like Putin. “I’m better,” he said. Conversations about Biden shifted on Sunday to no longer being about his debate debacle and morphed into whether or not he should continue as president and the Democratic presidential candidate. READ MORE: Joe’s woes mount as colleagues urge him to resignHigh-profile senior Democrats said on a Zoom meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries he should leave the race. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded repeated questions from reporters on Monday about his health and whether or not he has been tested for Parkinson’s disease or other mental illnesses. Jean-Pierre's responses were vague.