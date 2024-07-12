International

WATCH: Biden refers to Zelenskyy as Putin by mistake

Joe Biden said he was going to hand it over to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Joe Biden said he was going to hand it over to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Courtesy Disclose.tv/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Joe Biden
Conversations
Debate
Press Conference
Vladimir Putin
Beating
Volodomyr Zelenskyy
Misidentification
Introduction
Betterment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news