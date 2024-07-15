International

WATCH: Biden urges democracy over violence in US

US President Joe Biden called for differences to be resolved at the ballot box and an end to political violence.
US President Joe Biden called for differences to be resolved at the ballot box and an end to political violence. Courtesy Collin Rugg/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Democracy
Violence
Political Disagreements
US Constitution
assassination attempt
Record
Republican National Convention

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news