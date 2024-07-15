WATCH: Biden urges democracy over violence in US

US President Joe Biden said Americans should never descend into violence when it comes to political disagreements. Biden pointed out the Republican National Convention starts on Monday and has no doubt Republicans will criticize his record and offer a different vision than him. “I’ll be travelling this week making the case for our record and my vision, our vision,” said Biden in a Sunday video. “I’ll continue to speak out strongly for our democracy.” .While violence has happened, he said he would continue to stand up for the US Constitution and the rule of law. He called for action at the ballot box. He said he wanted no violence in the streets. That is how democracy should work. In democracies, Biden said people should debate, disagree, compare, and contrast candidates’ character and records, issues, agendas, and visions. He added Americans resolve differences at the ballot box and not with bullets. “The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people, not the hands of would be assassin,” he said. An assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump occurred on Saturday as shots rang out at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: UPDATED: WATCH: Trump grazed by bullet in assassination attempt; shooter dead, crowd member killedSeveral shots rang out, with Trump grabbing the right side of his head.Secret Service agents jumped in and surrounded Trump.