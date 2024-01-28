WATCH: Bud Light teases new character for Super Bowl ad amid boycott

Bud Light will be returning to the Super Bowl with a new character that will appeal to the hearts and minds of beer drinkers and football fans across the United States after the boycott over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest moment and our goal is to once again captivate our audience when the world is watching,” said Anheuser-Busch (AB) Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Norrington in a press release. “We’re showing up big time in this moment that matters for our beer drinkers and football fans across the country through unmatched creative storytelling, seamless trade integrations, record-breaking consumer sweeps, robust media plans and on-the-ground activations.” Bud Light published a teaser for its Super Bowl commercial showing a man wearing a blue vest with a tag on it. It showed the man wearing grey sunglasses, staring off as noise increases in the background. “Are you?” said a Denver Broncos fan..AB confirmed it will return to Super Bowl LVIII with the creative firepower of Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light. As one of the NFL’s longest advertisers, it said will return to Super Bowl LVIII with two-and-a-half minutes of national advertising time at a cost of US$26 million, making it this year’s largest advertiser with the beer and alcohol beverage industry. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light will be focused on delivering what people expect and look forward to it. Budweiser and its iconic Clydesdales are back with a message of resilience, determination and coming together over a beer. The Budweiser Clydesdales will play a pivotal role on the ground in Las Vegas, representing its heritage. Michelob will continue to celebrate the different facets of active living. This year, it will connect with social athletes from across the US — those who know some of the most memorable moments happen when your active and social lives blend together.As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light will build on its legacy of bringing creative, unique characters to the world’s largest stage, expanding its Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy platform. Bud Light will have a humorous spot introducing a new character to its universe and some familiar faces it has been passionate about for years. To mark the occasion, each brand released a preview of what fans can expect from them during the ads. These previews will give people a glimpse at the campaigns that will run in retail, online, and offline leading up to February 11. For the Super Bowl, AB said its brands will take over the largest stage in advertising with a full approach. Its ads will appear through robust national and local media campaigns inclusive of the general market and Spanish language broadcasts, pre-and post-game moments, in stadium activations and out-of-home placements. As one of the largest and most influential sports advertisers in the world, it said it is committed to bringing fans closer to the sports they love through the sponsorship of flagship events, leagues, teams, stadiums, athletes and continued investments in communities across the US. AB said in July it will fire about 400 employees at its corporate offices because sales plunged after Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney.READ MORE: Bud Light's Mulvaney partnership leads to 400 layoffs at Anheuser-BuschIt has around 19,000 employees. However, it announced job cuts would impact less than 2% of its workforce. It said the job cuts would not affect employees who work inside the breweries and warehouses.