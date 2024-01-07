WATCH: Christie says he regrets endorsing Trump in 2016

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said he endorsed his rival Donald Trump in 2016 because he thought he could make him a better candidate and president. “Well, I was wrong,” said Christie in a video. “I made a mistake.”.Right now, Christie said Americans are confronted with a similar choice. Trump is ahead in the polls and people are saying anyone who is behind him should drop out and make the choice between he and US President Joe Biden. While Biden has the wrong policies, Christie said Trump will sell the soul of the US. He added neither choice is acceptable to him and should be for other people. In the end, he said the most important characteristic for any presidential candidate is what is in their hearts. “The most important thing is character,” he said. West Virginia Republican Secretary of State candidate Chris Pritt alleged Christie endorsed Trump because he thought he would win the nomination, lose the election and could inherit his voter base for 2020. “You embraced [Barack] Obama with the infamous hug shortly before the 2012 election knowing it would harm [Mitt] Romney’s chances,” said Pritt. “You’re about one thing and one thing only: your own political fortunes.”.Republicans Against Trump thanked Christie for having the courage to admit he was wrong. “Let's do everything we can to make sure Trump doesn't get anywhere near the Oval Office Depot again,” said Republicans Against Trump.