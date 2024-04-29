WATCH: Conservative activist wakes up UCLA pro-Hamas encampment at 4:30 a.m.

Good morning, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) pro-Hamas protestors! American conservative activist the Flag Guy decided to wake up the pro-Hamas protestors camping out on UCLA’s campus by blasting Good Morning, Vietnam. “Hey, this is not a test,” said deceased American actor Robin Williams in a video. “This is rock’n’roll.”.Williams said it was time to rock from the Delta to the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone. He joked about that sounding like a deceased American rock singer Elvis Presley movie. Since some the protestors remained asleep, the Flag Guy blasted a rooster sound at them. “Wake up, commies,” said the Flag Guy. “Wake up.” An anonymous group funded and constructed a giant screen with loudspeakers outside the UCLA pro-Hamas encampment showing footage of the attacks on Israel, which started off with a terrorist calling his father. “Dad, I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone,” said the Hamas terrorist. “I killed her, and I killed her husband.” .If the terrorist’s father opened his WhatsApp, he said he would see all of the people he had killed. He celebrated all of the people he had killed. This incident comes after more than 150 people were arrested on New York University’s (NYU) campus on April 22 as hoards of pro-Palestine protestors caused chaos on it. READ MORE: WATCH: Police arrest 150+ pro-Palestine protestors at NYUThe protest coincided with anti-Israel protests at various American universities amid recent retaliations in the Middle East.An NYU spokesperson said protesters were behaving in a disorderly, disruptive and antagonizing manner. It warned protestors to leave after intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents.