WATCH: Cruz celebrates Iranian president dying in helicopter crash

US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death from a helicopter crash was wonderful. While certain people mourned Raisi’s death, Cruz said he was a monster. “He was a murderer,” said Cruz in a Monday interview on Newsmax..Newsmax host Shaun Kraisman started off by saying he wanted to hear Cruz’s thoughts on Raisi’s death. Under Raisi’s leadership, Cruz said thousands of people were tortured in Iran. He said he oppressed his people. Raisi worked as the head prosecutor before he became president. He led the morality police. If people are gay, the morality police bring them to the top of a building and push them off of it to their deaths. If a woman has premarital sex, it will beat her to death. The senator went on to say it “is is horrific, it is barbaric, it is oppressive, and Raisi hated America and he hated Israel.” He would stand with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who would chant death to the United States and Israel. Raisi would support that. Cruz said he was glad he was gone. However, he would not speculate to the cause of the helicopter crash. He called him “an enemy of America, he was an enemy of Israel, he was an enemy of humanity, and an enemy of the Iranian people.” Cruz concluded by saying the world will be safer when Khamenei is gone. “The people of Iran want to be free,” he said. “The people of Iran have historically been friends and allies with America, and they’re subject to these theocratic, genocidal dictators who have created a living hell on Earth there.” Raisi had been confirmed dead on Monday after a helicopter he and other officials were flying in crashed during poor weather. Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber took over after he died. The Iranian Constitution states when a president dies or becomes incapacitated, the vice-president will take over until an election can be held, which must be done within 50 days at most.