WATCH: Cruz says Biden State of the Union Address sounded like angry old man

US Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address Thursday night was a campaign speech and it was terrible. “Joe Biden was angry, he was bitter, he was screaming as you noted the entire night, he was radical and extreme and he was completely out of touch with the American people,” said Cruz in an interview on Fox News. “Frankly, Joe Biden reminded me of an angry old man standing on his porch screaming to the kids ‘get off my lawn.’”.Fox News host Sean Hannity joked about not yelling at Cruz during the interview. “Let’s get first your reaction to the style,” said Hannity. “Everybody knew that Joe had a very big challenge coming into tonight because of his cognitive decline.” During the State of the Union, Hannity said Biden overcompensated. He asked Cruz for his reaction. While Cruz has been to 12 addresses, he said he has “never seen anything remotely like this.” He predicted Biden’s strategy for November will be to veer to the far left to bring out the radicals. Cruz said Americans are hurting from inflation. However, Biden advised them that they were not. Americans have complained their rents, mortgages and food prices have gone up. While these prices have gone up, he said they do not understand how great the US economy is. When it came to crime, Cruz said Biden “flat out created an alternative reality.” He said crime and murders are down. Cruz said the people living through crime every day know that is false. Although the speech was terrible, he said he was most ridiculous on immigration. He blasted him for not talking about the 10.4 million illegal immigrants he has let into the US. Additionally, he condemned him for the open borders he has put in place. Biden did not mention Laken Riley, a US citizen, who was murdered by an illegal alien in the US, until Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), shouted out Riley’s name. Biden then called the murdered young woman, 'Lincoln', twice. Rather than take responsibility, he said Riley’s family was hurting and he felt for them. When US border agents apprehended the illegal alien who killed her, they let him go. He went to New York City and he was arrested again for endangering a child. Since New York City is run by Democrats and a sanctuary city, police officers let him go. If Biden had deported him or New York City had put him in jail, Cruz said Laken would be alive. “So he said her name, but he utterly denied his direct responsibility for death and deaths all over the country,” he said. Democrats hailed Biden’s performance during the State of the Union Address as fiery and full of vigour and vision.READ MORE: SLOBODIAN : The State of the President address…Others more honestly compared his delivery to an old man standing on his porch screaming at kids to "get off my lawn."US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called the address “nonsensical, bizarre, hallucinatory.”