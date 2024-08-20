WATCH: Democratic rep insults Vance for leaving Ohio for Yale

Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) decided to insult Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s education. While Vance loves to talk about how he is from Ohio, Beatty said he ran away to Yale University and Silicon Valley as soon as he could. “Cozying up with billionaires while trashing our community,” said Beatty in a Monday speech at the Democratic National Convention..Massachusetts for Trump Region Three Director Cecilia Calabrese said Beatty should not be putting down Vance’s success. “Leave it to a Democrat to criticize success through merit and hard work,” said Calabrese..American author Ari H. Mendelson said if people are allowed to rise up through their own efforts, they will not need government handouts. “If they don't need government handouts, then they won't be forced to vote Democrat to keep the handouts flowing,” said Mendelson. “If they're not forced to vote Democrat, we might lose elections.”.Vance accused Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz of wanting to send more American manufacturing jobs to China and of intending to harm the energy industry on August 6. READ MORE: WATCH: Vance says Harris, Walz make unusual tag teamLike Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Vance said Walz supports defunding the police. “I think it’s interesting actually,” said Vance.