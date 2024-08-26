WATCH DUELING VIDEOS: Trump calls Harris a dummy; Harris fires back

Speaking at an event in Falls Church, VA, on Monday, with Republican candidate for the senate, Hung Cao, former president Donald Trump had harsh words for President Joe Biden and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The Democrats are demanding the rules change for the Trump/Harris debate scheduled for ABC-TV on September 10 from the ones originally agreed upon between Trump and Biden, including not muting the microphones during the debate. But, in a separate interview, Jason Miller, a Trump senior advisor, said no way. “Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate. The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules,” Miller told Political Playbook. In the interview in Virginia, Trump honed in on President Biden. 'Where is our president? We don't even have a president,” he said. "He went to California for a vacation because they threw him essentially out of the party. And then he came back home and will he go to the White House? No, he went to Delaware to take another vacation.” And then turned his focus on Harris. “We have a fascist person running who is incompetent and we have a president who is not even around,” he said. "We can't have another dummy as a president, OK? We cannot have a dummy. She can't talk," adding Harris is "incompetent" as she continues avoiding interviews and news conferences, reports WorldNewsDaily. .The Harris campaign countered with its own video on X, formerly Twitter, seemingly ‘egging’ Trump on, perhaps suggesting the ‘yolk’ is on him.