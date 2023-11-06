WATCH: Elderly Jewish man dies after being attacked by pro-Hamas protestor in LA

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed an elderly Jewish resident was allegedly beaten to death at a pro-Israel protest in the city. Eyewitnesses told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday a confrontation developed between the elderly resident and the suspect. The resident was found dead on the ground bleeding and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead from a cerebral hemorrhage..“We are devastated to learn of the tragic death of an elderly Jewish man who was struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Westlake Village,” said the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles (JFLA). “Our hearts are with the family of the victim.”While the JFLA waits for more information from its law enforcement partners, it reminded people this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year. The JFLA said violence against people “has no place in civilized society.”It demanded safety. It will not tolerate violence against the Jewish community. “We will do everything in our power to prevent it," it said. The LAPD have declined to provide further details, and it is unknown if the suspect has been arrested. This ordeal comes after a group of Toronto4Palestine members gathered outside Cafe Landwer to intimidate it over its support for Israel on October 21. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Hamas protestors swarm Jewish cafe in Toronto“Protestors have posted pictures targeting staff working at the cafe,” said Documenting Antisemitism. .The protest organizer called Cafe Landwer “a very Zionist cafe.”