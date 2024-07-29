WATCH: Elon Musk shares Kamala Harris parody video; mainstream media not happy

Elon Musk, an acknowledged Donald Trump supporter, shared a parody of a campaign video for the Democrat's presumptive candidate for president, Kamala Harris, and the left-wing mainstream media have their ‘Harris for President’ banners in a knot. "I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate. Thanks Joe," Kamala appears to say in the phony ad, reports WorldNetDaily news on Sunday. "I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire. I'm both a woman and a person of colour, so if you criticize anything I say, you're both sexist and racist." “I may not know the first thing about running the country, but remember, that's a good thing if you're a Deep State puppet.” "Joe taught me Rule #1: Carefully hide your total incompetence." "I take insignificant things and I discuss them as if they're significant, and I believe that exploring the significance of the insignificant is, in itself, significant," the ‘ad’ continues. The video was originally posted on Friday morning by @MrReaganUSA, clearly indicating it's a ‘parody' and by Sunday afternoon had more than 123 million views. According to WorldNetDaily news it's a reworked version of a Harris campaign ad, deleting images of former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, while adding images of Biden. After Musk shared the video with a laughing emoji, there was a lot of reaction. Investigative journalist and conservative activist Laura Loomer said: "They should run this on TV." Other commenters stated: "Finally, an honest campaign ad." "This is brilliant." The New York Times didn’t take kindly to the video, in a headline that blared Elon Musk Shares Manipulated Harris Video, in Seeming Violation of X's Policies." The accompanying story in the Times said, "Mr. Musk's post … would seem to run afoul of X's policies, which prohibit sharing 'synthetic, manipulated or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm." A number of observers called out the post, writing 'This is a violation of @X's policies on synthetic media & misleading identities.' According to WorldNetDaily, Alex Howard, a digital governance expert and the director of the Digital Democracy Project at the Demand Progress Education Fund, posted on the site on Saturday, addressing Musk, “Are you going to retroactively change them to allow violations in an election year?'" The Times added: "Pro-democracy groups have raised increasingly urgent alarms about deep fakes, a broad term for digital content that employs artificial intelligence and other technology to create audio, video or images that spread false information and could influence voter behavior,” reports WorldNetDaily news. "The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits fraudulent misrepresentation of federal candidates or political parties, but the law, written in 1971, is ambiguous when it comes to modern technologies such as artificial intelligence." On Saturday, the Harris campaign responded, "We believe the American people want the real freedom, opportunity, and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump."