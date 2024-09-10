WATCH: Exec says Google manipulates search data to favour Harris campaign and increase its profits

A Google media strategist has revealed in an undercover interview the search platform has been actively coordinating with the Kamala Harris campaign to manipulate its search engine advertisements to favour her in the 2024 election. "Google was essentially promoting through its ads rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala,” says Dakota Leazer, a growth strategist at Google during the interview with an OMG American Swiper journalist.“It seemed to link out to legitimate news publication sites. So, it seemed like it was an ad from PBS, but it was really an ad for the Kamala campaign,” making users believe they were reading unbiased reports from reputable sources, says James O’Keefe on X, formerly Twitter. Leazer says Google’s primary objective is to generate ad revenue through fear-based content, “I think whatever demographic is most fearful is going to be most profitable.” Leazer adds the left currently represents the most fearful demographic, which is why Google has been pushing pro-Kamala narratives for profit, saying, “I think right now the left is more fearful than the right is.” “It's all about the share of the stock price,” he says, adding Google’s liberal bias is not just political, but tied to financial gain. “I think Google has a belief that one side will allow them to make more money,” says Leazer, highlighting Google’s profit motives through driving political manipulation. Leazer’s admission mirrors past media motives, including CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester’s claim that ‘fear sells,’ reinforcing the role of big tech and media in shaping public perception through fear and bias. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.