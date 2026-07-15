WATCH: Father kicks three-year-old daughter to the ground in Brazil

A father in southern Brazil is under investigation after security camera footage captured him kicking his three-year-old daughter to the ground as she walked behind him, prompting a child abuse investigation and emergency protective measures for the family.The incident occurred on Sunday, July 5, in Francisco Beltrão, but gained widespread attention after the surveillance footage began circulating on social media.The video shows the man walking along a sidewalk carrying shopping bags while his two young children follow behind him. As the girl cries and lags several steps behind, the father suddenly turns and delivers a forceful kick to her upper body, knocking her to the ground.A bystander who witnesses the assault immediately approaches the man in an apparent attempt to intervene before the family continues walking away.According to the Paraná Civil Police (PCPR), the father voluntarily attended a police station a few days later, where he admitted kicking his daughter during an interview with investigators..The three-year-old girl has undergone a forensic medical examination to determine whether she suffered bodily injuries, although the medical examination report has not been released.Police said they launched the investigation as soon as they became aware of the viral video. Since then, officers have identified and interviewed the child, her mother and other family members.The investigation later expanded after police said they uncovered allegations that the father may have also abused the girl's five-year-old brother.According to investigators, the boy was allegedly subjected to repeated physical punishment before the incident involving his sister. Police are examining claims that the child was struck with objects, including a belt and a piece of wood, and was allegedly subjected to other forms of punishment.Authorities also requested emergency protective measures for the children and their mother, while Brazil's Guardianship Council was called in to oversee the case.The man's identity has not been released by authorities, and the investigation is still ongoing.